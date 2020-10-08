Congo-Brazzaville/Gambia: Scorpions Embrace 1st Training Session Prior to Congo Brazza Ville Friendly Clash

7 October 2020
The Point (Banjul)
By Lamin Darboe

The Gambia senior national team; the Scorpions yesterday held their first training session in Algarve, Portugal prior to their first international friendly match with Congo Brazza Ville set for Friday 9 October 2020.

Coach Tom Saintfiet will use the training sessions to prepare his team fit enough for their clash with the Congolese, who are also preparing themselves ready for their encounter with the Scorpions.

Coach Saintfiet will access the performance of his players during their game with Congo Brazza Ville to select a formidable side that will face Gabon in the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers next month.

The Gambia will play against Guinea Conakry in their second international friendly match on 13 October 2020 in Algarve, Portugal.

Meanwhile, the Scorpions are currently leading group D of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers with 4 points after two group matches following their convincing 3-1 away victory over Angola before their 2-2 draw at home to Democratic Republic of Congo in November 2019.

