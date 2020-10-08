Gambia: B.K. Milan Captain Signs Professional Contract With Spanish Third-Tier

Gambian midfielder, Momodou Cham has signed a professional contract with Spanish Third Division Side Real Balompedical Linense from B.K. Milan for an undisclosed fee.

The 25-year-old signed a three-year contract for the La Línea de la Concepción-based team together Jorge Djandi from Guinea Bissau.

"The Real Balompédica Linense announced on Monday two new additions, in this specific case for its Segunda Andaluza subsidiary, from the African continent. Both Momodou Cham and Jorge Djandi, will train with the first team under Antonio Calderón, in fact they have already done it this morning," says the club on their official website.

According to the club press release, both new signings are part of their international scouting work carried out by the club since the arrival of their president.

"These new signings that will be part of the Real Balompédica family are the result of the international scouting work carried out by the club since the arrival of our president, Raffaele Pandalone to the entity," emphasizes the Balompédica in its press release, which welcomed the newcomers.

Meanwhile, La Balona (Real Balompédica Linense) will begin their season away to Marino on 18th October 2020.