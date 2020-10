Sanna Darboe has been appointed as new head coach of Tallinding United Football Club, according to the news reaching Pointsports Desk.

Darboe will guide the Tallinding based-team to the 2020-2021 Gambia Football Federation Division One League season.

He was assistant coach prior to his appointment as the new head coach of Tallinding United Football Club.

Meanwhile, Darboe will do everything possible to maintain Tallinding United in the country's top flight league.