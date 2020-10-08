Botswana: Malesu Launches Partners

Gaborone — Team Malesu launched its sponsors and four-year road map in Gaborone on October 6 (Tuesday).

This was in readiness for Botswana Football Association (BFA) elective ordinary general assembly.

Team leader and BFA presidential candidate, Ookeditse Malesu, said time was ripe to usher in changes to the game of football.

He announced sponsorships that could take BFA to the next level should he win the elections.

He said his team had managed to solicit sponsorships, which were at final stage of Memorandum of Understanding signing.

Nashua was highlighted as one of the sponsors that would help with office equipment such as laptops, printers and internet availability.

He added that the sponsorship was valued at about P500 000 and it was anticipated that first division teams in regions would make use of them to aid their processes.

Malesu said BaIsago University would work with his team and avail their five-aside play grounds and added that he was in talks with the institution to request for two scholarships that would go for both national women and men teams.

Furthermore, he said, they had partnered with two water companies being Native Water and Premier Water.

In addition, Malesu said they were in talks with a company that wanted to supply the Zebras with kits.

Cheshire Foundation was also announced as one other sponsor to assist with psychosocial support and physiotherapy to national teams.

Solid Care Foundation for internet café would assist teams with internet.

Meanwhile, a football administrator, Horatio Mahloane reiterated the importance of sponsors, saying sponsorship was paramount to sport growth and sustainability.

Source : BOPA