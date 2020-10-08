Gambia: Government Announces Dates for Reopening of Schools

7 October 2020
FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)
By Nelson Manneh

The Hon. Minister of Basic and Secondary Education Claudiana Cole, Tuesday announced the reopening of schools throughout the country.

"Schools will reopen from 14th October 2020 for grades seven to twelve and for ECD to Grade six, they shall reopen on October 28th 2020," she stated.

The Minister of Basic and Secondary Education said her ministry is working hard to reduce the number of students in classes and to monitor education responses during this trial moment.

Minister Cole urged parents to sew face masks for their children using the same uniform material as face masks will be compulsory in schools.

She said her ministry is committed to ensure that schools open safely and provide safe learning environment for students.

Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?

