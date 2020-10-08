Ghana: Chief Escapes Murder Attempt

The police is investigating a case of attempted murder on the chief of Oboyie, Nii Amatei at Amasaman, a suburb of Accra.

The Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), Mrs Efia Tenge who disclosed this to the Ghanaian Times in Accra yesterday, said a resident (name withheld) lodged a complaint with the Amasaman Police Station that an unknown assailant allegedly fired gunshots through the window into the room of the chief at about 12.30am on Monday.

She said police investigators visited the crime scene where they picked pellets fired by the suspect.

DSP Tenge said at the time the shots were fired, the chief was praying in a worship room at the palace, and came out unscathed.

Meanwhile, an eyewitness who pleaded anonymity told the Ghanaian Times that, he and other residents entered the chief's room after the incident only to find out that Nii Amatei was in the worship room and not his bedroom.

The witness said the chief narrowly escaped from three pellets fired through the window.