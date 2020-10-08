Ghana: Ayew Brothers Arrive in Stars Camp

Black Stars skipper Andre Ayew and brother, Jordan have joined the Black Stars camp in Turkey as the team prepares for Impending friendlies lined up on Friday and Monday.

They joined the 10 players who arrived over the weekend and commenced preparations towards their two preparatory games yesterday.

The Stars will engage Mali and Qatar in a double header on October 9 and 12 respectively.

Eight of the players arrived at the Xanthe Resort & Spa on Monday to team up with Samuel Owusu and Razak Abalora who travelled with the local contingent on Saturday.

They included Baba Iddrisu, Benson Annang, Kamaldeen Suleyman and Nicholas Opoku, Gideon Mensah, Eugene Ansah, Emmanuel Lomotey and Lawrence Ati-Zigi.

The game will be C.K Akonnor's first in charge as Coach of the Black Stars since his appointment in March this year and will form part of preparations for the AFCON qualifiers next month.

Meanwhile, the Ghana Football Association (GFA) has announced German football manager Bernhard Lippert as the new Technical Director of the FA.

The 58-year-old German trainer takes over from Francis Oti-Akenteng who held the position for 14 years before officially leaving office in March this year.

The FIFA coaching expert emerged as the favourite in a keen contest with over hundred coaches all vying with only six been shortlisted for interview.

Lippert served as Technical Director of the Associations of Football Federations of Azerbaijan (AFFA), a position he occupied for 12 years (2008-20).

He was also the Head Coach of Azerbaijan's U17, U19 and U21 national teams and he played a vital role in qualifying Azerbaijan for the first time in the country's history to the elite round of their respective European competitions.

He also achieved the best result with the U21 in the history of the country during the European qualifiers.

Lippert was Head Coach of Eintracht Frankfurt between 1998-99 where he also served as Assistant coach, Youth Education Supervisor and Head Coach of Eintracht Frankfurt U23 at different occasions.

At Eintracht Frankfurt, he trained and developed over 20 players in the youth system of the club to become regular players in the Bundesliga.

As Technical Director of the Ghana FA, he will head the Technical Directorate and formulate guidelines, strategies and policies for the training and the technical development of coaches; to provide advice to the Executive Council on coaching and technical development matters in general and the supervision of national football team coaches, to which the Technical Director may be assigned by the Association.

As part of his functions, the Technical Director will arrange courses and conferences for Match Officials, Team Officials, Instructors, Trainers and Administrators.