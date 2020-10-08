Ghana: NPP Will Snatch Korle Klottey Seat - Speaker Affirms

The Speaker of Parliament, Professor Mike Oquaye is optimistic the New Patriotic Party (NPP) will snatch the Korle Klottey Constituency parliamentary seat in the Greater Accra Region from the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the upcoming December 7 elections.

According to Prof. Oquaye, the parliamentary candidate, Prince Appiah Debrah has "studied to show himself approved", and was more than qualified to be a Member of Parliament (MP) for the constituency.

The Speaker of Parliament affirmed on Monday at a fundraising and outdooring ceremony held for the NPP parliamentary candidate for Korle Klottey in Accra.

He said the candidate is a lawyer and an accountant and with this background, he would make a positive input in parliamentary trade and businesses and indicated that constituents of Korle Klottey were not satisfied being a sub- Metro under the Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) and that they were now pleased the NPP government had made them independent by given them the status of a municipality.

Prof. Oquaye noted that the government had been working to give the constituency a municipality status and now it has been achieved, and urged the constituents to retain the NPP and also support and assist its parliamentary candidate to come into power.

"I am looking forward to having a NPP Member of Parliament for Korle Klottey in parliament and I will also urge the candidate and his campaign team to make his campaign a message driven one," he admonished.

The aspiring parliamentary candidate for the constituency, Mr Appiah said he decided to venture into politics because it was at the core of the quality of life of Ghanaians and it was important to have people who are committed, dedicated, determined, educated, competent, character and will to carry through policies, programmes and social interventions that will inure to the benefit of the constituents.

Mr Debrah noted that it was important to encourage people to venture into politics, adding that "in that way we change the tempo of national discourse and message of the party in the constituency should be on the theme "new direction with the aim of bringing hope to the constituents."

He explained that the agenda of the NPP in the constituency is to help bring developmental projects, improve sanitation, public education and sensitisation, promote tourism, foster unity and job creation.