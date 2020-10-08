Ghana: Twellium Industrial Awarded ISO, HACCP Certifications ... Unveils Treatment Plant

7 October 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

Beverage giant, Twellium Industrial Company Limited has received certifications from the International Organisation for Standardisation (ISO) and Hazard Analysis and Critical Control Points (HACCP) to affirm its conformity to world-class standards of safe and premium quality.

Twellium Industrial Ghana got certified after passing more than 20,000 standards to help increase productivity by minimising errors, waste and safeguarding consumers' safety.

Presenting the certifications to Twellium, a representative from SGS Ghana, a Swiss multinational which provides inspection, verification, testing and certification, Okai Mensah congratulated Twellium for joining the table of companies credited with worldwide quality standards

"The ISO and HACCP are an attestation that Twellium has an effective system in place and is committed to enhancing its systems and processes. As one of the few companies in Ghana to have achieved this height, it also reinforces their commitment to improved efficiency in line with best standards".

Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) for Twellium, Ali Ajami receiving the certifications said "Seeing that safety is our main priority, the certifications from ISO and HACCP are here to ensure premium quality and international standards for our consumers while following the required mandatory HACCP programmes as an effective approach to food safety and protecting public health."

He urged consumers of the brand to patronise made in Ghana products in order to embrace domestication and support national policies aimed at protecting local industries.

In a related development, Twellium has unveiled a thousand metre-cube Effluent Treatment Plant to recycle sewage and water from Twellium to be returned to the environment in a good condition.

Mr Ajami hinted that the waste treatment plant was set up to protect the health of staff, and nearby residents.

"Aside from recycling waste water for domestic use, the plant will be responsible for reducing pollution caused by industrial fumes, preventing land pollution by eliminating dumping and protecting the environment from hazardous chemical materials," he said.

