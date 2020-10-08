Ghana: Govt Approves U.S.$45,000 Payment for Ex Boxing Champion D.K Poison

7 October 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Nana Bentsi Oduro

Government has approved an amount of $45,000 to former boxing champion David Kotei, a.k.a. 'D.K Poison' after 45 years of pursuing the money he allegedly loaned to the Government back in 1976.

In a communique signed by Secretary to the President, Nana Bediatuo Asante, released yesterday, he indicated that a directive has been given to the Ministry of Finance to reimburse D.K, now 69 years on compassionate grounds.

A copy of the letter read "Ï write to convey the approval of the President of the Republic for an amount of Forty-Five Thousand United States Dollars (US$ 45,000) to be paid to Mr. David Kotei (a.k.a DK Poison) on compassionate grounds.

"By a copy of this letter, the Ministry of Finance is requested to take the necessary action to give effect to this directive."

D.K Poison, a former featherweight champion in 1975 and 1976 and first Ghanaian professional boxer to claim a world title has over the years unsuccessfully 'chased' previous governments to pay his $45,000 which he allegedly loaned to Ghana during the military regime of General Ignatius Kutu Acheampong in 1976.

According to D.K, the money was used to import canned mackerel at a time the country was confronted with harsh economic conditions.

The money, he said, was negotiated by his management led by Col. John Slater and was deducted from his $75,000 purse for successfully defending his title against Japanese Fuku Yama that same year.

Unfortunately, by D.K's account, shortly after the mackerels arrived, the Acheampong government was overthrown by General Fred Akuffo and therefore every effort to retrieve his loan proved futile.

At a meeting at the Jubilee House in October last year whem the president, Nana Akufo-Addo welcomed a delegation from the boxing fraternity as part of Journalist and boxng pundit Ekow Asmah's book tour, D.K brought the matter to the attention of the president to which he promised to look into it.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Ghanaian Times

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Police Unit to Arrest South African Ruling Party's Magashule?
Amina Mohamed & Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala Contend for Top WTO Post
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Idols South Africa's Top 10 to Heat Up Stage
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.