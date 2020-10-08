Ghana: Kennedy Agyapong's Excuse Duty Is Genuine

Dr Kennedy Kwabena Addo, the man who issued a14-day medical excuse duty to Assin Central Member of Parliament, Mr Kennedy Agyapong has clarified that the excuse duty was to enable Mr Agyapong to recuperate.

Dr Addo issued the medical excuse duty two days before the Member of Parliament appeared before court to answer a contempt charge against Mr Agyapong.

Because of the excuse duty, Mr Agyapong could not appear in court on two ocassions, compelling Justice Wuni to invite the medical practitioner to testify.

The Assin Central lawmaker insulted Justice Amos Wuntah Wuni, a high court judge who was hearing a land case involving Mr Agyapong.

When asked by Justice Wuni that the medical excuse was issued to delay the contempt proceedings, the medical practitioner said the excuse duty was genuine.

At proceedings yesterday, counsel for Dr Addo, Mr C.H Chambers and lawyer for Mr Agyapong, Mr Afenyo Markin asked the court for the cross-examination to be conducted in-camera but Justice Wuni turned down the request, noting that the cross-examination would dwell on the excuse duty and not the health condition of the Assin Central legislator.

On September 2, the politician allegedly insulted Justice Wuni on Net2 Television.

This caused a summons signed by Justice Wuni on September 9, to be served on the lawmaker to appear in court to "show cause why he should not be severely punished for contempt of court."

Appearing before Justice Wuni on September 14, Mr Ralph Agyapong, then counsel for the outspoken legislator told the court that their client had not been personally served with the first order to appear in court.

Consequently, the court ordered that a copy of the new summons together with the hearing notice be posted on a conspicuous part of Net2 TV and Oman FM station, Hollywood Building, Madina Zongo Junction, Accra.

The video of the Assin Central MP scandalising the court went viral on social media last week.

The visibly angry politician said on his Net2 TV: "You are a stupid judge. I will face you.

He stressed: "I am not Anas to take bribe from you. I will deal with you."

Five days later, Mr Agyapong issued a letter of apology to the Chief Justice, judges and magistrates for his action, explaining that he was furious over the actions of the judge in the land litigation case involving him (Agyapong).

"I' m writing this apology in my capacity as Ghanaian and a Member of Parliament for the Assin Central Constituency in the Central Region of the Republic of Ghana."

He continued: "Respectfully, I have been sued as a defendant in the case titled Emmanuel Mompi and two others versus Hon Kennedy Ohene Agyapong (Suit No LD/1028/2020)."

He said that subsequent to the suit, an order was made "against me without my knowledge which made me very furious and angry, thus causing me to express my dismay and anger towards the court's order on a live television programme called 'The Seat' on Net2 Television station on the 2nd day of September, 2020."

The law maker said upon sober reflection, he had come to the realisation that without prejudice to the substantive case, his expression about the court's opinion was harsh, and that he fined it necessary to render an unqualified apology without any reservation whatsoever to the Chief Justice, judges and magistrates and others who felt offended by his utterances.

Mr Agyapong said that prior to the publication of his letter of apology, he has appeared on the same platform on September 7, 2020, and apologised to the judges.

"I must conclude that, I strongly believe in our judicial system and can never denigrate its integrity. Indeed I was set free by the court when I was charged with treason in 2012," he said.