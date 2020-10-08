Ghana: We Salute All Teachers 'All Professionals Can Boast but the Teacher Taught Them All.'

7 October 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
opinion

Ghana yesterday joined the world to celebrate World Teachers Day, which is a day to celebrate the teaching profession worldwide.

The day was set aside by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) along with the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF), International Labour Organisation (ILO) and Education International.

The theme for this year's celebration is "Teachers: Leading in crisis, reimagining the future".

The World Teachers Day became a big step for teachers on October 5, 1966, during a special intergovernmental conference summoned by UNESCO in Paris, France.

The conference adopted the UNESCO/ILO recommendation regarding the status of teachers in cooperation with the ILO.

The UNESCO/ILO recommendation describes the rights and responsibilities of teachers.

It also puts forth the authority and obligations of international standards in the initial preparation, education, recruitment, employment, teaching and learning conditions.

Significantly, this set of guidelines has helped to promote status of teachers in the interest of quality education around the world.

Unfortunately, this year's celebration is taking place at the time the world is battling the COVID-19 pandemic, which has also affected the education process, thus creating challenges for teachers across the world.

It has also created new challenges for teachers, particularly concerning the methods of teaching and learning. Teachers, due to the pandemic, had to provide remote learning and to make education accessible to all students across the world.

Indeed, during the crisis, teachers have shown, as they have done so often, great leadership and innovation in ensuring that learning does not stop and no learner is left behind.

The Ghanaian Times supports the view that a teacher affects eternity: as we have stated above teachers have influence over who every professional becomes.

In fact, we support the position that teaching might even be the greatest of arts since the medium is the human mind and spirit.

Teachers, we believe, are the most responsible and important members of society because their professional efforts affect the fate of the earth.

We therefore salute all teachers on the occasion of World Teachers Day and celebrate every teacher who is impacting the world with knowledge.

We also acknowledge the role they are playing in these difficult times, individually and collectively, to create new learning environment for students to continue their education.

We urge all Ghanaians to support the teacher everywhere in the country to continue to deliver in the midst of the pandemic so that we can lessen the burden posed by the COVID-19 pandemic on the teaching profession.

Once again we say "Ayekoo" to all teachers.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Ghanaian Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Police Unit to Arrest South African Ruling Party's Magashule?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Amina Mohamed & Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala Contend for Top WTO Post
Idols South Africa's Top 10 to Heat Up Stage

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.