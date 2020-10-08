Ghana: Jubilee Field Oil Production Reaches 300 Million Barrels

7 October 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Jonathan Donkor

Tullow Ghana Limited (TGL), operator of the Jubilee and Tweneboa, Enyenra and Ntomme (TEN) fields, has achieved a significant milestone of 300 million barrels of oil production from the Jubilee field.

"Tullow and its partners GNPC, Kosmos, Anadarko and Petro SA, are proud to be part of Ghana's remarkable Jubilee story," the company said.

With the support of the government, the Jubilee Field went from discovery to First Oil in just 40 months.

Tullow and its partners have invested US$10.8 billion from 2007 to 2019 in the Jubilee Field and continue to invest in Ghana's hydrocarbon resources.

In the first half of 2020, Jubilee production averaged 84,700 bopd, and TEN production averaged 50,900 bopd with facility uptime on both FPSOs in excess of 95 per cent.

Rahul Dhir, Chief Executive Officer, Tullow Oil Plc reacting to the feat chalked said "reaching 300 million barrels of oil produced from the Jubilee field is a significant moment for Ghana and for Tullow Oil."

"This could not have been achieved without the hard work and dedication of our employees and contractors and support from and close co-operation with the Government of Ghana and our Partners," he said.

He said "Tullow Ghana thanks all stakeholders including the Government of Ghana, its Joint Venture Partners, Contractors and Suppliers, its host communities, its staff and the people of Ghana for their collaboration and support in reaching this important milestone."

