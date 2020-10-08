South Africa: Makhanda Activist Fights MEC's R250,000 Slapp Suit

analysis

After being sued for R250,000 for his allegations of corruption in the Eastern Cape Department of Transport, Makhanda activist Lungile Mxube will today fight what his legal team claims is nothing but an attempt to shut him up. Mxube also played a pivotal role in the ground-breaking court case to have the Makana Municipal Council dissolved for its 'unconstitutional failure in service delivery'.

A community activist from Makhanda will today (Thursday, 8 October) take on the Eastern Cape MEC for Transport, Safety and Liaison in the High Court, claiming that she has sued him for damages to silence his public allegations of corruption in her department.

Counsel for Lungile Mxube, Chris Georgiades SC, is expected to argue that the matter is an example of a SLAPP suit (strategic litigation against public participation) intended to "intimidate and silence a whistle-blower exercising his right to freedom of expression to expose corruption".

Mxube was part of the group of activists who initiated the ground-breaking litigation brought by the Unemployed People's Movement in 2019 leading to the court ruling that the Makana Municipal Council be dissolved for its unconstitutional lack of service delivery.

During lockdown, Mxube was a vocal critic of the process followed...