Africa: Eight African Migrants Dead, Several Injured Off Horn of Africa

6 October 2020
Ethiopian News Agency (Addis Ababa)

Staff from the International Organization for Migration (IOM) on Monday assisted Djiboutian authorities as they attended to the grim task of recovering and burying eight drowning victims whose remains washed ashore after a lethal journey from Yemen over the weekend.

According to IOM, the victims, from a total of 34 mainly Ethiopian and Somali migrants seeking to return to Africa after attempting to find work in the Arabian Gulf make even more tragic a recent wave of Africans arriving in Djibouti.

"It was at night and the smugglers turned off all the lights on the boat, claiming we were being followed the Coast Guard. But they were lying," 19-year-old survivor Galgalou Haji Wacho from Oromo, Ethiopia, told IOM. "There was no Coast Guard. They started hitting us with sticks and iron bars."

Haji Wacho said he was in the water for nearly two hours, struggling to make out the coastline ahead. "I could not see anything," he recalled. "It was pitch black. I did not know whether I was dead or alive."

He and twenty-five others, some of whom suffered injuries, today are receiving medical treatment at IOM's Migrant Response Centre in Obock.

While thousands of African migrants remain stranded in Yemen, authorities fear some of those may be waiting for a chance to re-cross the dangerous waters many already braved to get to the Arabian Gulf just months ago, thus, the prospect grows of more fatalities in the coming weeks and days, IOM said.

Said Stephanie Daviot, Chief of Mission, IOM Djibouti said migrants are arriving in Djibouti in large numbers from Yemen.

"This tragedy is a wake-up call. Regional governments and the international community must come together to address a situation of dangerous journeys facing migrants in the region since the outbreak of COVID-19."

The tragedy follows the arrival of some 2,678 migrants from Yemen into Djibouti since July, according to IOM data.

Others who have arrived here in recent weeks, most are trying to return to Ethiopia and other nations after having failed to reach the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia despite managing to leave Africa for Yemen.

Read the original article on ENA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Ethiopian News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: ENA

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Police Unit to Arrest South African Ruling Party's Magashule?
Amina Mohamed & Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala Contend for Top WTO Post
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Idols South Africa's Top 10 to Heat Up Stage
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.