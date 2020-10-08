South Africa: Cosatu National Strike - Union Federation Hints At Withholding Electoral Support for ANC

analysis

On Wednesday Cosatu flexed its labour muscle and embarked on a massive strike, hinting it will withdraw its electoral support for the ANC if it cannot immediately engage in serious labour-related discussions.

"Cabinet ministers who we elected are not fighting for workers. Those we elected do not want to deliver. We are not marching against ourselves. Any such suggestion is misguided. We are marching against the people we elected into power. We are saying we will indeed withhold our vote if we are not engaged in immediate discussions."

A Cosatu member outside Cosatu House in Braamfontein, Johannesburg, from where hundreds of Cosatu members marched to the Minerals Council South Africa to hand over a memorandum. (Photo: Shiraaz Mohamed)

This was said by Cosatu's Gauteng chairperson, Amos Monyela, speaking outside Cosatu House in Johannesburg on Wednesday. Hundreds of Cosatu-affiliated union members marched from Cosatu House through the Johannesburg city centre on their way to deliver a memorandum at the Mineral Council SA head office.

"The burning question that we need to focus on is whether or not we still need to vote for the ANC. Every five years we put a government in charge but someone else gets to pull the...