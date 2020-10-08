Ethiopia: House of Federation Approves Request to Form New Regional State

6 October 2020
Ethiopian News Agency (Addis Ababa)

The House of Federation has approved unanimously today the request to form a new regional state by joining five zonal administrations and one special Woreda (district) located in the southern part of Ethiopia.

The new regional state named 'South West Ethiopia Nations Regional State" will be formed by joining Kaffa, Sheka, Bench Sheko, Dawuro, and West Omo zones as well as Konta special woreda, it was indicated.

The zonal administrations and special woreda have requested for a new regional state as they share similar language, culture, history, and geographical landscape that would make them beneficial.

The house in its today session extensively discussed on the matter and unanimously approved the proposal to hold a referendum by the National Electoral Board of Ethiopia (NEBE).

Accordingly, about 13 zonal administrations in the South filed their request to the regional council to form their own states.

It was to be recalled that Sidama Regional State, located in the Southern part of Ethiopia was officially formed following the 2019 Referendum.

