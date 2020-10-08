Zimbabwe: Residents Resolve to Protect Water Infrastructure

document

Residents of Mabvuku have vowed to protect water infrastructure in the suburb against any forms of vandalism. These sentiments were expressed at the community meeting organized by the Combined Harare Residents Association (CHRA) with the Water Point User Committees (WPUC) in the area. Apart from being hit by incessant water shortages, the suburb has also seen rising cases of vandalisation of water pipes, which has created problems in the local water distribution network.

"As community leaders we are going to work together with our local District Office, reporting cases of vandalism to council property specifically water pipes and which is increasing non-revenue water", said Mr Kagoro CHRA Ward 21 Coordinator.

Water bursts have emerged in Mabvuku as the local authority has resumed pumping water to the area after many years of a dry spell with some main water pipes being vandalized.

Previously Water Point User Committees have been focusing on managing public water points especially boreholes.

The latest development will see Water Point User Committees and council working together in reducing non-revenue water through reporting incidences of vandalism and protecting municipal water infrastructure.

CHRA welcomes the development as it promotes community stewardship in water resources management.

Source: Combined Harare Residents Association (CHRA)