Ethiopia: Arabic Language Journalists Commended for Communicating Ethiopia's Stance On GERD

7 October 2020
Ethiopian News Agency (Addis Ababa)

Addis Ababa — Foreign Affairs Ministry has commended media professionals working in Arabic language for communicating Ethiopia's stance over the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) to the Arabic audience.

The Ministry held today a wide-ranging discussion with Ethiopian media professionals reporting in the Arabic language on the GERD.

The meeting aimed to discuss ongoing activities and signpost favorable agendas to better cover stories related to the dam.

At the occasion, the Spokesperson of the Ministry, Ambassador Dina Mufti, commended the media professionals for communicating Ethiopia's stance over the GERD to the Arabic audience.

The works of media professionals would even be more fruitful if they explore issues over the dam from various perspectives, he added.

According to the Spokesperson, the Arabic reports of the dam should also focus on people-to-people engagements and activities related to trade, investment, and tourism between Ethiopia, the Middle East, and Arab countries.

The meeting was held under the auspices of the Spokesperson and Public Diplomacy offices of the Ministry.

Read the original article on ENA.

