Namibia/South Africa: Warriors Upbeat for Bafana Clash

BRAVE Warriors coach Bobby Samaria said that the spirit is high in the team ahead of their international friendly match against South Africa on Thursday in Rustenburg. The match will kick off at 19h00.

The Brave Warriors jetted out with local-based players and they were joined in Johannesburg by the professionals before the three-hour drive to Rustenburg.

The coach said that the team harmony is encouraging with the professionals blending in well.

"We had a good 45 minutes in the morning and the boys are settling in well. The professionals are in top shape and as usual Peter Shalulile is leading the charge with his energy."

Samaria further explained the team selection.

"We decided to focus only on the players in the region because of the travelling challenges from around the world as part of the necessary precautions to combat Covid-19 in various countries."

The coach also explained Deon Hotto's omission from the final team, despite being based in South Africa.

"Hotto is currently rehabilitating from an injury and was not considered for this game. He remains a key player for us, but we need to respect protocols in place."

Samaria will name his match-day team on Thursday afternoon ahead of the clash that comes in handy ahead of the November Afcon qualifiers.

Brave Warriors:

Goalkeepers: Ratanda Mbazuvara, Kamaijanda Ndisiro, Loydt Kazapua and Virgil Vries.

Defenders: Chris Katjiukua, Riaan !Hanamub, Ananias Gebhardt, Emilio Martin, Vitapi Ngaruka, Larry Horaeb, Aprocius Petrus, Rehabeam Mbango, Erasmus Ikeinge, Denzil Haoseb, Kleopas Nuukushu.

Midfielders: Dynamo Fredericks, Immanuel Heita, Wendell Rudath, Gustav Isaak, Alfeus Handura, Llewelyn Stanley, Absalom Iimbondi, Wesley Katjiteo, Marcel Papama.

Forwards: Elmo Kambindu, Issaskar Gurirab, Panduleni Nekundi, Monis Omseb, Peter Shalulile, Joslin Kamatuka. - nfa.org.na