Ethiopia: Park Spurs Textile Industry Expansion in Bahar Dar

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed inaugurated yesterday Bahir Dar Industrial Park which could accelerate textile industries' expansion at the capital of Amhara State, Bahir Dar.

Speaking at the inaugural event of the park which is constructed with an outlay of over 53 million USD, Prime Minster Abiy said: "Enhancing the manufacturing sector is one of the key pillars of our Home Grown Economic agenda unveiled in 2019."

The premier stressed that the expansion of such parks will create conducive environment to attain industrial development.

"Our industries shouldn't be left solely for industrial purposes, instead, they have to be made open for the general public to exchange ideas and share experiences," the Premier underscored.

The premier underlined that the industrial park will be integrated with agro-processing factories with a view to modernizing the agricultural sector.

Amhara State President, Temesgen Tiruneh, on his part said that as part of the national development endeavours, the region has been accomplishing remarkable works in developing industrial parks and agro-processing Parks.

Indicating Bahir Dar, Kombolcha and Debre Berhan industrial parks are constructed by the Ethiopian Industrial Parks Development Corporation, Temesgen commended government's commitment to expand industrial parks across the state.

Textile, garment, pharmaceuticals and medical equipment represent some of the products that would be manufactured in the industrial park.

The first phase of the park's development, constructed by the China Civil Engineering Construction Company (CCECC) lies on 75 hectares of land with 8 factory sheds in which investors are currently finalizing set ups to commence operation.

When fully operational, the Bahir Dar Industrial Park is expected to create jobs for more than 10,000 people and boost the nation's export trade. And, it is expected to double job opportunities when the second phase of the project is completed.

Farmers relocated from the industrial park's site would be prioritized to get jobs at the factories, it was learnt.