Malawi: Insulting Attorney General On K750m Payout Isn't a Solution - Let OPC Renegotiate the Settlement

7 October 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)

We welcome the news that government, through the Office of the President and Cabinet (OPC), has moved to challenge the controversial award of over K750 million in an out of court settlement to former Local Government principal secretary Christopher Makileni.

Being taxpayer's money, we at Nyasa Times believe the payout is ridiculous, as such, renegotiating for new terms is quite imperative.

However, we don't want to be part of those fuming unreasonably, especially on social media, to the extent of attacking Attorney General Dr Chikosa Silungwe.

As Silungwe clarified, negotiations for consent order were conducted prior to his assuming office, as such; these personalized attacks on him are not welcome.

Even worse, we are seeing some dirty politicking especially from Malawi Congress Party (MCP) who are but politicizing the issue because Silungwe belongs to the vice president Saulos Chilima's political party UTM.

Silungwe is a professional and we believe in his judgment. We have faith in his capabilities and we are certain he will handle this matter prudently as it involves tax payers' money which should be protected where necessary.

Moreover as Attorney General, Silungwe reports to the Head of State and is government's chief legal advisor. Secretary to President and Cabinet should not undermine the State's chief legal advisor.

And MCP rubble rousers should desist to stoke anger against the country's top lawyer for political vendetta.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nyasa Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Police Unit to Arrest South African Ruling Party's Magashule?
Amina Mohamed & Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala Contend for Top WTO Post
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Idols South Africa's Top 10 to Heat Up Stage
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.