Ethiopia: Cluster Farming System Diminishing Agricultural Commodities Import - Ministry

Addis Ababa — The Ministry of Agriculture said that the Cluster Farming System which is enforced by the will of farmers is contributing its share for the decline of importing agricultural commodities.

Ministry Crop Production Director, Isayas Lemma told The Ethiopian Herald that by the effort made so far to increase quality crop productivity and to boost food security, the nation has been strongly implementing cluster farming system and declining imported agricultural commodities.

As malt is one of the products highly needed by brewery companies, the country has been importing 50,000 tons per year. But now by implementing cluster farming system, the nation substituted significant tons of malt, he stated adding that the effort and contribution of malt producing and brewery companies were of paramount.

According to him, 31 areas found in 300 Woreda's are engaged in a cluster farming system with a vision of ensuring sustainable productivity of smallholder farmers and transforming the country's agricultural sector. This boosts the economy through increasing quality and quantity of agricultural products for export trade.

In this regard the system will bring sustainable change on smallholder farming by creating an interconnected system of value chain alliance support. It also gives emphasis to fill gaps in productivity, to produce market oriented commodities and to create market small-holder-farmers linkage, he added.

Apart from helping farmers to properly supply agricultural inputs, applying the advice of agronomists and controlling pesticides, the cluster arrangement facilitates farmers to get market access by raising their capacity to deal with merchants and sell their produce with reasonable price.

"What is new now is, we are strengthening all tasks including the use of fertilizer and other agricultural inputs properly. Though we are creating market linkage for a limited amount of farmers, more remains to be done in this regard."