Somalia: Al-Shabaab's Landmine Kills Six in Middle Shabelle Region

At least six soldiers were killed and four others wounded after a landmine exploded Bal'ad district in Middle Shabelle region on Wednesday.

According to the residents the landmine was targeting the vehicle of the district commissioner of Balad in c which was at the time carrying the bodyguards.

In a statement posted on its online affiliate media, the Al-Shabaab terror group claimed responsibility for the attack saying the landmine explosion killed a bodyguard of the Balad district commissioner.

The attack comes a day after 20 passengers on board of a minibus lost their lives after it exploded.

Al-Shabaab which is an al-Qaida affiliate militant group has been fighting Somalia's weak government-backed by the international community for more than a decade.

Despite losing many territories including the capital, al-Shabaab is still capable of carrying out deadly attacks on the military bases and major towns in the horn of Africa nation and its neighbours including Kenya.