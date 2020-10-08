Ethiopia: Tourist Destinations Development Years Top Priority - President

Addis Ababa — Ethiopia will undertake massive new tourist destinations' development through intensifying the Unity, Sheger, and Entoto tourism projects unique achievements, President Sahlework Zewde said.

In her opening speech to the 6th year and 1st Joint Session of the Houses of Federation and the House of Peoples' Representatives on Monday, President Sahlework Zewde said that promoting the tourism sector is among the leading focus areas of the government by the 2020/21 fiscal year.

"Extensive tourist destinations and park development activities will be undertaken in different parts of the country by this fiscal year," she stressed.

President Sahlework reiterated that due attention is given to expanding park beautification projects in different cities of the country.

The Gorgora, Wonchi and Koysha tourism projects development are among the prioritized destination development plans of the country by the fiscal year.

Meanwhile, Tourism Ethiopia Destination Development Directorate Director Mussa Kedir told The Ethiopian Herald that the new tourist destinations have a significant role in enabling Ethiopia to become competitive in the international tourism market.

The main objective of undertaking tourist destinations development is enhancing the destinations' international standard and attracting international tourists, he added.

More than ten new tourist destination development and beautification activities will be done by the fiscal year, according to him.

Currently, Tourism Ethiopia is undertaking the Simien Mountains, Nechisar, Chebera Curchura, Gambella national parks, and the Sankalle Wildlife Conservation destination development, he said.

Ethiopia is known for its abundant tourism resource but has been generating lower from the sector due to the lack of service quality and infrastructural facilities, the expert underscored.