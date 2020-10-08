Gambia Records Two New Covid-19 Related Deaths, Nineteen New Cases

The Gambia has registered two new COVID-19 related deaths bringing the total number of COVID-19 related deaths confirmed in the country to one hundred and seventeen.

This is the 162nd national situation report since the confirmation of the first case of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the Gambia, on the 16th March 2020.

One of the deceased cases was a known COVID-19 case who had been on oxygen support for the past two weeks. The other case's COVID-19 status was confirmed posthumously. Both cases were males aged 40 and 60 years old.

On the same day, nineteen new positive cases of the deadly coronavirus was registered, taking the total number of COVID-19 cases confirmed in the country to three thousand, six hundred and thirteen. The newly confirmed cases represents 8.7% positivity test rate, with the median age of the new cases put at 36 years.

One of the COVID-19 patients a 48 year old male from Bakoteh, is said to have absconded from one of the treatment centres.

The Gambia currently has forty-six people under quarantine with one thousand, two hundred and fifty-three active cases and one hundred and seventeen deaths.

Modou Njai, the Director of Health Promotion and Education at the Ministry of Health said out of two hundred and eighteen new laboratory test results received from the National Public Health Lab., ten cases returned undetermined.

"Seven new COVID-19 patients have recovered and were discharged within the last 48 hrs," he said; that the bulk of the active cases are asymptomatic.