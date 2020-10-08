Gambia: Trade Ministry Warns Business Entities to Desist From Not Returning Coins As Change

7 October 2020
FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)
By Ndey Sowe

The Ministry of Trade, Industry, Regional Integration and Employment has warned business entities to desist from not returning monetary change particularly coins to customers.

On Monday, 5th October the aforesaid Ministry issued a press release indicating that the Ministry that it was informing the General Public that some business entities particularly the minimarkets and supermarkets operating in The Gambia were practising the habit of not returning monetary change particularly coins to customers upon purchase of item in their business premises. These coins change are usually replaced with sweets instead.

This came after a journalist wrote on social media that a particular Supermarket was not returning coins as change to their customers when they buy goods there; that instead they give out sweets and mints in replacement for change.

These issues which have attracted concerns and condemnation on social media, have now paid dividend in favour of concerned customers who complained of what they called 'Civilised Fraud'.

"This act violates the provisions of the Consumer Protection Act 2014 which was promulgated to protect consumers from unfair and misleading market conduct. Forcing consumers to purchase those sweets without their consent is a violation of the CP Act 2014," the release added.

Therefore, the Ministry of Trade advised the business community particularly mini markets, supermarkets and corner shops to desist from this practice with immediate effect.

"Any individual who conduct a business transaction with the mini markets and supermarkets should be given their full and complete change in monetary terms", the release stated.

The release added that the Ministry will continue to monitor the situation and any business entity found wanting will face the full force of law. The cooperation and understanding of the business community is highly solicited.

Read the original article on Foroyaa.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 FOROYAA Newspaper. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Foroyaa

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Police Unit to Arrest South African Ruling Party's Magashule?
Amina Mohamed & Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala Contend for Top WTO Post
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Idols South Africa's Top 10 to Heat Up Stage
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.