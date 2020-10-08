Gambia: The Impasse At the Central Bank and the Way Forward

A President is empowered to appoint any qualified person to be a Minister. Any appointed person could decline an appointment. This should be seen as normal. The Governor of the Central Bank has been appointed Minister of Trade. There has been allegation of victimization in social media. What is not clear is whether the Governor has written to resign from the post of Governor and to accept the post of Minister by force. If this has not happened, then the Governor is simply expected to reply to the letter of appointment to be a state Minister and leave the executive to react. Foroyaa is monitoring all developments, stage by stage. Good faith and Public interest should guide all public appointments.

It is true that a Ministerial post is higher than the post of Governor of the Central Bank, but a Governor has a greater security of tenure than a Minister.

In short Section 162 Subsection (11) of the Constitution states " In the performance of its functions, the Central Bank shall be subject to the direction and control of the Ministry of Finance, in accordance; with the Central Bank Act, or any Act of the National Assembly amending or replacing the said Act."

Furthermore subsection (12) adds 'The Central Bank shall have regular consultations with the President and any other relevant authorities or agencies."

Hence there should be no misunderstanding or animosity between a Governor of the Central Bank and the office of the President.