Sudan Calls On International Community to Support Resettlement of Returnees and Refugees

Geneva — Sudan permanent representative in Geneva, Ambassador Ali Ibin Abi-Taleb Abdul-Rahman, Wednesday called for concerted efforts by the international community to bear the consequences and responsibilities resulting from hosting and protection of refugees, especially the resettlement of returnees and contributing to addressing issues of displacement, mixed immigration and other phenomena of human trafficking and statelessness, appreciating the initiative of the UNHCR envoy to organize a high-level regional meeting to support Sudan, scheduled to be held at the beginning of the year 2021 in Khartoum.

The permanent representative of Sudan in Geneva stated, in his presentation of Sudan statement to the 71st session of the Executive Committee of the High Commissioner for Refugees Program, that the transitional government has quickly lifted the restrictions hindering the delivery of humanitarian aid to the affected people in the dispute areas, and also included within its national plan the improvement of the humanitarian work environment by adopting projects of sustainable solutions for the displaced persons and refugees and enhancing their conditions in accordance with the international conventions, especially their inclusion in the national plan for respond to Corona pandemic.

Ambassador Abi-Taleb indicated that Sudan is hosting more than a million refugees, most of them reside outside the camps, in which they depend on the services provided by the government, which itself suffers from poor infrastructures and necessary services, a matter which requires the international community to support the government efforts to provide aid and necessary services and means of living, especially that the floods disasters and corona pandemic have had severe impacts on the lives of refugees in Sudan,

He stressed that the option of voluntary return is the best solution for the refugees' problems, expressing Sudan willingness to cooperate with UNHCR, neighboring countries and the partners to organize the voluntary return of Sudanese refugees.

Ambassador Abi-Taleb indicated that despite the progress achieved during the past short period of the glorious revolution, Sudan is still facing a number of big challenges, which require the continued support of the international community and friends to complete the government plans for addressing the economic crisis, by writing off its debts, fulfilling the pledges of the Sudan Partners Conference in Berlin and removing Sudan from the list of countries sponsoring terrorism, so that it can complete its return to the international community.