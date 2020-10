Khartoum — Transitional Prime Minister, Dr. Abdulla Hamdouk , on Wednesday, received message from the Qatari Prime Minister and Interior Minister, H.H Sheikh, Khaled Bin Khalefa Bin Abdul Aziz Al-Thani dealing with the bilateral relations between the two countries

The Qatari Prime Minister invited Dr. Hamdouk to visit Qatar.

The message was delivered to the Prime Minister by the Qatari Ambassador who met him , in the Council of Ministers.