Sudan: Gum Arabic Council Holds Joint Meeting With Netherlands Delegation

Khartoum — Gum Arabic council has held joint meeting with Charge D' Affair of Netherlands Embassy in Khartoum.

The meeting was attended by some Businessmen from both Sudan and Netherlands besides a number of Gum arabic producers, the academicians and Fuga company.

The meeting aimed at reaching a joint vision for developing the industry and the production of Gum arabic in Sudan.

Secretary General of Gum Arabic Council Tariq AL Sheik said an agreement was reached with the Netherlands delegation on implementing small scale factories to support gum arabic producers at remote areas.

He said the idea could also be generalized at the rest of other areas in order to produce high quality product of strategic gum arabic commodity.