Sudan: Committee Ruling in Cases of Arbitrarily Dismissed Persons Issues Decisions

Khartoum — The committee ruling in the cases of arbitrarily dismissed persons from the civil service held its periodical meeting No. 38 Wednesday at the headquarters of the General Secretariat of the Council of Ministers.

The committee discussed the difficulties facing the return of the dismissed persons in a number of government institutions and units and decided to send a team of the committee to both the Transitional Legislative Council and the Nelein Bank, and decided to address the Agricultural Bank to expedite the implementation of the decision to return the dismissed to the bank.

The committee received the final proposal regarding the bases and regulations for settling and improving the dismissed persons' pensions and decided to submit it to the General Secretariat of the Council of Ministers to issue a binding circular for its application in all the government ministries, units, bodies and companies.

The committee reviewed the files of the employees dismissed from service in a number of governmental units, institutions and companies and issued the following decisions:-

1. The Family Bank: The committee received seven forms, and the committee decided to recommend the return of two of the dismissed persons and completion of the data of one dismissed person, and excluded four forms for the lack of jurisdiction.

2. The Fine Spinning Factory: The committee received 252 forms and recommended the return of 13 dismissed employees to service and to improve the pensions of 223 dismissed, and requested the completion of the data for 16 dismissed persons.

The Public Spinning and Weaving Company (Headquarters):- The committee received 80 forms, and recommended the return of 12 dismissed persons and improvement of the pensions of 54 dismissed persons, and called for completion of the data of 14 dismissed persons.

4. The Public Roads and Bridges Corporation: The committee received 176 forms and recommended the return of 50 dismissed persons to service and the improvement of the pensions of 90 dismissed persons. Halfa Agricultural Corporation (appendix): The committee received 64 forms and recommended the return of 11 dismissed persons to service and improvement of the pension of 48 of the dismissed, and called for completion of data for one dismissed and excluded 4 forms for lack of jurisdiction. The Public Corporation for Irrigation (appendix): The committee received 42 forms and recommended the return of 8 employees to work and improving the pension of 32 dismissed persons, and called completion of the data for one dismissed.

7. The Red Sea Tannery: The committee received three forms and recommended improving pension of one dismissed person and excluded two forms for lack of jurisdiction.

8. The Social Security Investment Organ (appendix): The committee received three forms and decided the return the three dismissed persons to work.

9. North Kordofan State Water Corporation (appendix): The committee received 97 forms and recommended that 94 dismissed persons shall be returned to service and improving the pension of three of the dismissed.

10. The Judiciary (Appendix): The Committee received 70 forms and recommended the return of six dismissed persons to service and the improvement of the pension of 17 of the dismissed persons. The committee requested completion of the data of 40 dismissed persons and excluded seven forms for lack of jurisdiction.

11. The Ministry of Defence and affiliating Units (Appendix): The Committee received 50 forms and recommended that 7 of the dismissed persons be returned to service and improving the pension of seven of the dismissed. The Committee called for completion of the data of 27 dismissed persons and excluded nine forms for lack of jurisdiction.

The committee will continue holding its regular meetings every week to review the files of the persons dismissed from the civil service.