Sudan: UN Environment Programs - Sudan Future Promising and Will Surpass Economic Crisis

7 October 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — UN Environment Programs representative, Sudan Office said that UN programs contributed in many reports on environment in collaboration with national experts and through highlighting information related to different areas in response from a number of specialists.

The representative reminded that the first report of environment state and environmental prospective in Sudan pointed to the future of Sudan as promising.

The representative adds that Sudan is capable of surpassing the economic crisis and it would contribute in sustainable development.

