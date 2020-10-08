Sudan: Chief of Staff Affirms Sudan Keenness to Strengthen Cooperation With Pakistan

Khartoum — The Chief of Staff, Lt. Gen. Mohamed Osman Al-Hussein, has affirmed the keenness of Sudan to strengthen its military cooperation with Pakistan in all fields, referring to various participations between the two armies and countries and the cooperation between them in the fields of training and the exchange of expertise.

This came when he received Wednesday in his office the new Pakistani Military Attaché to Sudan, Col. Mohamed Haroun.

Col. Haroun pledged to work for consolidating the relations between Pakistan and Sudan in all domains.