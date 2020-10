The legal Advisors in the Ministry of Jus tice will go on strike as of next, Sunday, to exercise pressure on the Ministry of Finance for the implementation of the Salary Structure which was approved, earlier by the Sovereign Council.

The Advisors announced in statement issued, Sunday that the will go on an open strike until their demands are met, calling on the cabinet and the SC to intervene, urgently, to provide the advisors's rights and law obligations.