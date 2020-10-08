Sudan: Qatari Cabinet Welcomes Signing of Peace Agreement

Khartoum — The Qatari cabinet, on Wednesday, welcomed the final signing of Peace Agreement between the Government and the Armed Struggle Movement which concluded, in Juba, last Saturday with the participation of Qatar.

The council described the agreement as big achievement that will open wide horizons for Sudan to realize stability, strengthen peace and national unity between the Sudanese people to allocate their energies and potentialities of the Sudanese for development, reconstruction of what was destroyed by war.

The Qatari government called of the non-signatories of the agreement to speed up joining the peace process.

The Council, further, commended the efforts being exerted by the Mediator, the Republic of South Sudan, affirming Qatar's unshakeable stance in supporting Sudan's unity, stability and sovereignty.