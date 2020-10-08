Sudan: IRC and RC Federation Appoints Sudanese As Regional Director

The International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies in Addis Ababa issued a decision appointing Mohammed Omar Abu Zain, Sudanese, as Director of the Federation's regional office, resident in Nairobi.

Abu Zain, who has thirty years of experience in the field of humanitarian and development work, also took office as the Deputy Regional Director of the Federation for the Asia-Pacific Region, and leading positions in the offices of the International Federation in Pakistan and Iran and the headquarters in Geneva.