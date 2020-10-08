Gambia: 'Basse Bridge Would Be Source of Income for Other Roads' President Barrow

President Adama Barrow has said the Basse-Wulli Bridge will be a source of income for the construction of other roads.

President Barrow made these comments on Sunday 4th October 2020 at the bridge construction site in Basse, during an interview with journalists as part of his inauguration tour of Government infrastructure project sites and foundation stone laying visits.

"This bridge when completed will be a source of income for us to build other roads because obviously people crossing the bridge will pay to cross. It is a toll bridge and the monies collected will be used to build other roads. The funds for some of the roads we are building now, comes from the Farafenni bridge," President Barrow said.

President Barrow also discloses that the said bridge is expected to be completed by next August 2021 and that the estimated budget for bridges and roads construction in URR under Chinese Companies, is eighty eight million US dollars; that other bridge projects under the Chinese Companies are Chammoi, Suduwol and Fatoto bridges respectively.

The President expressed his profound gratitude to the Chinese Government for their commitment because as he said, the bridge has made significant difference on the environment and livelihoods of the people of URR.

"When I first came here to lay the foundation of the bridge, the environment was significantly different from now. Once again I want to take this opportunity to thank the Chinese Government through their Ambassador, for their commitment," President Barrow said.

Meanwhile the after the site visit at Basse bridge, the President and his delegation proceeded to inaugurate the eighteen kilometer stretch of road that connects Bansang's Bush town to the Lamin Koto/Passamas Highway, in CRR North. Speaking at the inauguration after cutting the ribbon, President Barrow highlighted the objectives of good governance responsibilities in the country. He disclosed that an amount of 224 million dalasi will be used to buy rice for onward distribution to the Gambian people; that he will provide fertilizer including groundnut seed for famers at a reasonable price; that every year, Senegal is the first to announce the price for groundnuts; that this year, the Gambia will be the first to announce the price for groundnuts.

Modou Ceesay, Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Works and Infrastructure said the eighteen kilometer road stretch will make it easier for motorists to complete their journey in less than fifteen minutes. He said the road is an addition to the Laminkoto/Pasassmas Highway.