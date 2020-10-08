Gambia: New Central Bank Governor 'Technically' Assumes Office

Information from the Central Bank of the Gambia reaching this medium, indicates that newly appointed Governor of the Central Bank of the Gambia Buah Saidy, has 'technically' assumed office.

The information indicates that Saidy is currently occupying his former office, while serving as Advisor to the Governor at the time. The source also informed that on Monday 5th October 2020, the former Governor came to the Central Bank, but went to the Legal Office of the Bank and assumed that he is currently seeking legal consultation and advice on the matter.

Readers may recall, President Adama Barrow in relying on Section 71 (1) and 71 (3) of the 1997 Constitution, last week appointed Mr. Bakary Jammeh as new Trade Minister and appointed Mr. Buwa Saidy as the new Governor of the Central Bank of the Gambia by relying on Section 162 (2).

Both appointments were supposed to take effect on Monday 1st October 2020.