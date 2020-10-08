Gambia: New Central Bank Governor 'Technically' Assumes Office

7 October 2020
FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)
By Kebba Af Touray

Information from the Central Bank of the Gambia reaching this medium, indicates that newly appointed Governor of the Central Bank of the Gambia Buah Saidy, has 'technically' assumed office.

The information indicates that Saidy is currently occupying his former office, while serving as Advisor to the Governor at the time. The source also informed that on Monday 5th October 2020, the former Governor came to the Central Bank, but went to the Legal Office of the Bank and assumed that he is currently seeking legal consultation and advice on the matter.

Readers may recall, President Adama Barrow in relying on Section 71 (1) and 71 (3) of the 1997 Constitution, last week appointed Mr. Bakary Jammeh as new Trade Minister and appointed Mr. Buwa Saidy as the new Governor of the Central Bank of the Gambia by relying on Section 162 (2).

Both appointments were supposed to take effect on Monday 1st October 2020.

Read the original article on Foroyaa.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 FOROYAA Newspaper. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Foroyaa

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Police Unit to Arrest South African Ruling Party's Magashule?
Amina Mohamed & Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala Contend for Top WTO Post
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Idols South Africa's Top 10 to Heat Up Stage
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.