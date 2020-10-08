South Africa: Nersa Granted Leave to Appeal Eskom Judgment

8 October 2020
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

The National Energy Regulator of South Africa (NERSA) has been granted leave to appeal a High Court decision relating to Eskom's fourth Multi-Year Price Determination (MYPD4).

"The National Energy Regulator of South Africa welcomes the granting of leave to appeal against the High Court of South Africa (Gauteng Division) judgment of 28 July 2020, which substituted the Energy Regulator's decision on Eskom's MYPD4 with its own," said the energy regulator.

In granting the leave to appeal, Judge Kathree-Setiloane indicated that the High Court of South Africa (Gauteng Division) is of the view that there are reasonable prospects of success, and that another court would come to a different decision.

The 28 July 2020 High Court decision allowed for a phased recovery of R69 billion in equity injections.

The court had ruled that the injections had been illegally deducted by NERSA on Eskom's fourth Multi-Year Price Determination (MYPD4) for the 2019/20, 2020/21 and 2021/22 financial years.

In a statement on Wednesday, NERSA said the appeal will be heard by the Supreme Court of Appeal.

"The matter is of critical importance to the electricity supply industry and the economy of South Africa, as well as for the creation of certainty to investors," said the regulator.

Eskom has noted the court's decision.

"Eskom acknowledges and respects the decision made by Judge Kathree-Setiloane to grant the NERSA leave to appeal the High Court decision on the timing of recovery of the misappropriated R69 billion of government equity."

Chief Financial Officer at Eskom, Calib Cassim, has agreed that the matter is of significant importance to the country.

"It would be beneficial for a Superior Court to provide an order on the recovery of the misappropriated equity. Eskom is committed to a speedy outcome of this process, as any further delay in resolving this matter continues to burden the economy of the country," said Eskom.

Read the original article on SAnews.gov.za.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 SAnews.gov.za. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: SAnews.gov.za

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Police Unit to Arrest South African Ruling Party's Magashule?
Amina Mohamed & Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala Contend for Top WTO Post
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Idols South Africa's Top 10 to Heat Up Stage
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.