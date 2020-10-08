Liberia: Several Armed Robbery Suspects Charged

7 October 2020
The New Dawn (Monrovia)
By Winston W. Parley

Police have charged four young men over alleged commission of armed robbery and criminal facilitation, following an incident in the Battery Factory community on 30 September in which victims were said to have lost several valuable items.

Police say defendants Alfred Doe, Oumie Sanoh, Alieu Sumo and Melvin Kollie allegedly admitted voluntarily to the crimes . The accused allegedly searched the victims' shop and their bedroom, making away with victim Mohammed Karyon's items including cash US$350; one Tecno C-x valued US$210; 25 bags of 25 kg rice valued US$350; one flat screen TV valued US$80; and 10 pieces of scratch cards valued US$47.

They also allegedly stole victim Ma - Fatu Sheriff's Tecno phone valued US$210. They have been sent to the Monrovia City Court and would be held in detention pending their indictment because armed robbery is not bailable.

According to police, the defendants were armed with cutlasses and other deadly weapons, damaged the zinc of the victims' shop and forced their way in.

The victims were in bed during the armed robbery operation, according to police, and the suspects allegedly threatened to harm them. One of the accused, Alie Sumo, is just 18 years old, according to the police's record.

In addition to those sent to court, police say the defendants also named other persons as alleged accomplices to the crime, including Abu/Raza, Mark, Master Queen/Diamond and others to be identified.

Read the original article on New Dawn.

