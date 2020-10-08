Liberia: 'I Requested Retirement'

--Charles Sirleaf denies demanding payoff

Former Central Bank of Liberia (CBL) Deputy Governor for Operations Mr. Charles E. Sirleaf says at no time did he demand the Government of Liberia for a payoff, contradicting the NewDawn newspaper's Wednesday, 7 October publication.

"I,at no time, made any demand on the Government of Liberia as falsely reported by the New [Dawn] newspaper. Instead, I requested retirement from His excellency Dr. GEORGE MANNEH WEAH and such was approved," Mr. Sirleaf writes on social media Facebook following the NewDawn's publication.

"I remain committed to serve my President and the people of Liberia as I have done over many years. My separation from the bank was amicable and done in good faith. We, as [Liberians], must be patriotic in order to foster growth and development throughout the breath of our country," he continues.

Mr. Sirleaf, one of former President Ellen Johnson - Sirleaf's sons, was still in the employ of the CBL as deputy governor when he and several others were indicted on account of a financial scandal. He was nolle - prosequi (charges dropped against him) by prosecution.

This paper reported Wednesday that he was demanding payoff from the Liberian government for illegally replacing him at the bank while he was still battling the lawsuit filed against him by the State. The publication by this paper was based on a disclosure made recently by Madam Nyemadi Pearson during her confirmation hearing at the Senate.

The newly appointed deputy CBL executive governor Madam Pearson said that Mr. Sirleaf had argued that he was neither dismissed by the government nor did his five years tenure service at the Central Bank end.

Yet she said, Mr. Sirleaf noted that he had been replaced. According to her, Mr. Sirleaf was requesting the government to make payment in six installments since the country's economy is in recession.

She indicated that Mr. Sirleaf noted that while facing indictment from the government, President George Weah announced her (Madam Pearson) as his successor, creating a situation where he may not return even after a not guilty verdict was declared in his favor by the high court of the land.

Sirleaf was serving a second term as deputy executive governor of the CBL before his indictment along with others by the Weah administration for alleged involvement in the reported missing LRD16 billion saga. The government here has lost the case.

On 5 March 2019, the Government of Liberia charged the bank officials with economic sabotage in connection with the unlawful printing of excess local currency notes to the tune of billions of dollars.