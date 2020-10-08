Liberia Celebrates World Post Day On 9 October

7 October 2020
The New Dawn (Monrovia)
press release

On Friday, 9 October, the Ministry of Posts and Telecommunications joins the world in observance of World Post Day celebration, a press release issued by the Ministry of Post and Telecommunications says.

It notes that the Universal Postal Union (UPU) is a specialized body of the United Nations and it governs the international postal sector and helps ensure a universal network of up - to - date products and services among its member states.

Liberia being a founding member of the UPU since 1847, the country will celebrate World Post Day under the theme: "More than mail."

World Post Day is celebrated every year on 9 October by the 192 member states of the UPU since its declaration by congress held in Tokyo, Japan in 1969.

The purpose of the World Post Day is to bring awareness to the Post's role in the everyday lives of people and business, as well as its contributions to global social and economic development.

Read the original article on New Dawn.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The New Dawn. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

Top Headlines: Liberia

More From: New Dawn

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Police Unit to Arrest South African Ruling Party's Magashule?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Amina Mohamed & Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala Contend for Top WTO Post
Idols South Africa's Top 10 to Heat Up Stage

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.