Liberia Celebrates World Post Day On 9 October

press release

On Friday, 9 October, the Ministry of Posts and Telecommunications joins the world in observance of World Post Day celebration, a press release issued by the Ministry of Post and Telecommunications says.

It notes that the Universal Postal Union (UPU) is a specialized body of the United Nations and it governs the international postal sector and helps ensure a universal network of up - to - date products and services among its member states.

Liberia being a founding member of the UPU since 1847, the country will celebrate World Post Day under the theme: "More than mail."

World Post Day is celebrated every year on 9 October by the 192 member states of the UPU since its declaration by congress held in Tokyo, Japan in 1969.

The purpose of the World Post Day is to bring awareness to the Post's role in the everyday lives of people and business, as well as its contributions to global social and economic development.