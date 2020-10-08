Liberia: Joint Liberia, French Development Agency Recruits 2nd Batch of Scholars

The Joint Liberia and French Development Agency (AFD) Training Project has begun recruitment for the 2nd batch of students to study on a four-year scholarship at the Félix Houphouët-Boigny National Polytechnic Institute in Yamoussokro, La Cote D'Ivoire.

The project, an initiative of the Liberian government with funding from the government of France, through the French Development Agency (AFD), aims to provide young Liberians the opportunity to specialize in various engineering sciences and technology disciplines in order to become employable and productive.

The recruitment exercise, being coordinated by the Office of the First Lady in collaboration with the Ministry of Education and the University of Liberia among others, seeks to recruit and properly vet at least 18 young, brilliant and deserving Liberians, especially females.

According to the committee, interested persons must not be older than 26 years and must be 2019 successful WAEC or WASSCE candidates with good scores in Mathematics, English, Chemistry, Physics and Biology.

A release quotes the committee as urging eligible students to take advantage of the opportunity by acquiring applications forms at designated locations to fill-out and return them with requested documents no later than October 17, a week to the entrance exam slated for October 24, 2020.

Designated areas where the application forms can be acquired include the Ministry of Education, the FG-6 Building, Student Affairs at the University of Liberia's Capitol Hill Campus, Stella Maris Polytechnic, St. Theresa Convent and F-SHAM in Paynesville among others.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Education By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The committee disclosed that successful candidates will join the first batch of 21 students currently in the Ivory Coast, to earn undergraduate degrees in various technical disciplines including Information and Communication Sciences and technologies; Industrial Engineering Sciences and Technologies and Process Engineering Sciences and Technologies.

Others are Civil Engineering, Mining and Geology and Agricultural Engineering Technologies. When recruited, the second batch of 18 students would bring to 40 the total number of students targeted to benefit from the project being funded by the French government in response to President George Weah's request.

It can be recalled that, during President Weah's first state visit to Paris, France in February 2018, he engaged French President Emmanuel Macron on the need to build the capacity of Liberian youth to addressing unemployment in the country.

In response to this request, the French government provided one million euros though its international development agency (AFD) giving rise to this scholarship scheme which is being implemented by the Félix Houphouët-Boigny National Polytechnic Institute.

The first batch of students, comprising of seventeen (17) males and four (4) females were recruited last year and have already undergone their first year of study.