Liberia: Swedish Mission Visits Liberia

7 October 2020
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)
press release By Press Release

Monrovia — Swedish Minister for International Development Cooperation, Mr. Peter ERIKSSON, is heading a high-level Mission to Liberia and will arrive on October 8, 2020.

Mr Peter ERIKSSON is expected to have an open-ended discussion with Liberia's Finance and Development Planning Minister, Honourable Samuel D. Tweah, Jr., and key Ministers of government, on the country's development challenges, and to identify areas where Swedish support fits. Priority areas where discussion will focus include the work for gender equality, women's empowerment, anti-rape and anti-SGBV.

Earlier this year, the Swedish embassy in Liberia in consultation with Liberian authorities developed a proposal for a 5-year Country Development and Cooperation Strategy to be implemented from 2021 to 2025. The new proposal is more or less a continuation of the current cooperation strategy with the addition of a new thematic area relating to Climate Change and the Environment.

The Swedish government is expected to approve this proposal before the end of this year. The discussion with Minister Eriksson is therefore an opportunity for the Government of Liberia to further influence the direction of this cooperation strategy in the context of the Pro-poor Agenda for Prosperity and Development. Minister Eriksson has outlined four priority areas for all Swedish Embassies for the working year 2020/21 which includes a focus on Feminist Foreign Policy, the Drive for Democracy, Climate Change, Environment and Biodiversity, and Anti-Corruption.

Sweden is one of the lead donors working with the Ministry of Internal Affairs and the Governance Commission for the implementation of the Liberia Decentralization Plan. They provide support to the Government's national development strategy through numerous projects aligned with the MTEF Sector including the Liberia Nationally Determined Contributions through the Swedish International Development Agency relative to environment and biodiversity. This project is currently being implemented by the EPA with UNDP support.

The Swedes have also funded the work of the ODI's Budget Strengthening Initiative (BSI) in Liberia since 2014. The project currently provides two resident advisors in the Budget and Fiscal Affairs Departments, as well as short term and remote support to the Liberia Project's Dashboard and Debt Management Unit in the Department of Economic Management.

Read the original article on FrontPageAfrica.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 FrontPageAfrica. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

Top Headlines: Liberia

More From: FrontPageAfrica

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Police Unit to Arrest South African Ruling Party's Magashule?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Amina Mohamed & Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala Contend for Top WTO Post
Idols South Africa's Top 10 to Heat Up Stage

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.