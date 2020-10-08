Liberia: Pentecostal Church Declares 3-Day Fast and Prayer for Justice for Gifty Lama and Albert Peters

Monrovia — The Pentecost Church of Liberia has declared three days of fast and prayer while the government of Liberia conducts an investigation into the cryptic death of its reverend member, Gifty Lama, whom the church described as a "Daughter of the Church".

In a social media post, the Pentecost Church of Liberia indicated that

She was a birth Daughter of the Church of Pentecost-Liberia. "She grew in leadership in the church. From just a #Sister to a #Deaconess... From just youth to a District Youth Leader of Monrovia West District. She became the Financial Secretary of the National Youth Ministry Planning Committee. She then held one of the highest positions in the Church as Internal Auditor."

The Church stated that Mrs. Lama took with her in society and all of her work places "the fear of God, integrity, great values and so many great principles to effect positive changes"

"Deaconess Mrs. Gifty Asmah Lama" is no more with us on earth... Her death is unexplainable and we as young people of the Church of Pentecost-Liberia, can't still believe she's no more," she lamented.

The fast and prayer which is intended to aid the government's investigation began Wednesday and it's expected to end on Friday, this week.

The church has, meanwhile, called on members who would join the fast and prayer to focus their prayers on calling on the God of Justice to bring to light all those who have hand in the killing of Mrs. Lama and Albert Peters.

The fast and prayer would be guided by Romans 12:19 which states: "Never take revenge, my friends, but instead let God's anger do it. For the scripture says, "I will take revenge, I will pay back, says the Lord."

The prayer will take place at every edifice of the Church of Pentecost in Liberia.