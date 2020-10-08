Liberia: 'I'm Currently in Pain' - Man, 49 Complains of 'Brutality' By MCC Police

Monrovia — Officers of the Monrovia City Police, have again come on the limelight for allegedly brutalizing of a 49 years old man, Garrison McBorrough in Congo Town.

McBorrough was allegedly brutalized by some officers of the MCC Police on Monday, October 5, while at his job site along the Tubman Boulevard in Congo Town, while trying to make an inquiry about their visitation at the site.

"I was at my worksite when some elements claiming to be officers of the Monrovia City Police came and I asked them for their Identification and they refused to show me ID, so I asked them to leave the site and they left the site and went outside and call for reinforcement," McBarrough explained.

"The reinforcement came, and I try to inquire from them what was their visitation about, but all of them were shouting and issuing threats, so I said if you guys cannot coordinate yourself, I will leave, at that time one of them ordered by arrest."

McBorrough stated that while entering the site, the officer came to apprehend him, tussle with him, tear his shirt, pull him to and fro until they forced him in a Toyota Camry Vehicle which took him to their Charge Of Quarters, behind the Monrovia City Corporations and place me in confinement.

McBorrough, the Site Supervisor at King Sign Construction Company, a subcontractor under MBH Power in Congo Town, said with such threat issued against him by the MCC Police on 'mere allegations by a Lebanese against a Liberian, such action will not go free, as he fears his life.

An anonymous source hinted FPA about the incident, alleging that the contractor of the project only identified as Mohammed had beaten one of the laborers.

The source said the laborers then took the complaint to the city police. "When the city police arrived, they insisted on entering the work site to arrest Mohammed which was totally wrong. So, the Site Engineer, McBorrough requested that it was not proper to go on the work site to without PPE, and that those City Police should identify themselves. While the talking was going on, the city police commander whose name I don't know called for reinforcement.

"When the reinforcement reached the scene, they started beating on Mr. McBorrough unmercifully as you will see in the video."

Video documentary in the possession of FrontPageAfrica shows officers of the Monrovia City Police beating and forcing McBorrough into a vehicle.

McBorrough further noted that there was no reason given for his arrest, but some of the officers were heard saying "you guys are here working for Lebanese and they are here maltreating our people and you people are the one hiding it, you will see.

This statement, is accordingly creating fear by him, based on what he terms as "numbers of mysterious deaths that are taking place in Liberia."

McBorrough said the action by the MCC Police to brutalized him and forced him in a vehicle in front of a huge crowd thus leading to video recording that is going viral has also created injury on his character.

"I complained to the LNP because that video is going viral and my personality is within that video. My complain will enable people understand what went on, so that they cannot carry a fake version of that video," McBorrough said.

As a result, McBourouh has complained officers of the Monrovia City Corporation to the Liberia National Police and the Ministry of Justice.

He said it was prudent for he (McBorrough) to forward his complaint to LNP and not Monrovia City Police, because it was the MCC Police that 'brutalized him.'

McBorrough has therefore complained of severe pains in his body and bruised sustained as a result of the brutality.

FrontPageAfrica also observed McBorrough leaping on one leg while leaving the LNP Headquarters in Monrovia. He attributed his abnormal movement to severe pain in his body as a result of the Monrovia City Police alleged brutality.

The alleged brutality of McBorrough brings to three the number of complaints against the Monrovia City Police and some associates of Monrovia City Mayor Jefferson T. Koijee less than two months.

During the protest against rape in Liberia, FrontPageAfrica reporter Edwin Genoway complained about brutality meted against him by men believed to be associate of Mayor Koijee, a situation yet to be investigated.

On September 3, a Liberian journalist was brutalized by officers of the Monrovia City Cooperation assigned at the home of Monrovia City Mayor Jefferson Koijee.

Vision TV Manager Bill Diggs and his friend, Roosevelt Cephus were attacked recently.

The MCC officers on duty at the Mayor's home insisted that journalist Bill remove the vehicle that was parking around the mayor's house fence on 19th street in Sinkor.

Journalist Diggs said the MCC officers flogged and wounded him and he had to run for his life .

The Vision Online TV boss sustained major wounds at the back of his head why his friend Cephus sustained minor scratches on his forehead.

When contacted, Monrovia City Corporation Communication Director Pekeleh Gbuapaye informed FPA that the information had not reached the MCC.

According to Gbuapaye, officers of the MCC are highly trained, expressing doubt that his men could get involved with such act.

However according to him, there may be some of them who may show some level of 'unprofessional practice' while on duties. "This is very new to me and there are people who will ways go beyond their bound in exercising their professional service," Gbuapaye averred.

Gbuapaye further encouraged Mr. McBorrough to forward his complaint to MCC authority for probe into the allegation. "The fact that we have a professional city police, there are people who will always behalf unprofessional and we have a professional standard, what we urged the person to do is to write an official communication to the MCC," Gbuapaye said.