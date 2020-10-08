Liberia: Senate Secretary Singbeh Attacks FPA Judicial Reporter for Photographing Him After Trial At Temple of Justice

7 October 2020
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)

Monrovia — Senate Secretary Nanborlor F. Singbeh on Wednesday afternoon attacked FrontPage Africa judicial reporter Augustine T. Tweh for photographing him.

Journalist Tweh was assaulted by defendant Singbeh three times in his chest and demanded his photo be deleted at all cost.

Singbeh had gone to the court to be arraigned for trial in his alleged corruption saga where he is accused of allegedly stealing US$5M from two Czech nationals, Pavel and Martin Miloschewsky.

Defendant Singbeh attacked the FPA Reporter when the reporter pulled out his camera and photographed him twice outside of the court where he and several other Defendant had gone to plead guilty or not guilty to the State's indictment levelled against them on several counts of criminal charges.

According to eyewitnesses, Singbeh was seen hitting the journalist on his chest, demanding the reporter to delete his photos from the camera, which the journalist refused to do.

After several hits, he managed, with the help of his security to forcibly take the camera from the journalist pocket. "After taking his photos, he walked to me asking me to delete the photos. I refused to delete the photos, so he started hitting me in the chest. With the help of his security, he managed to take the camera forcibly from my pocket," Journalist Tweh lamented.

Following the incident, the Judge of the court Blamo Dixon and Montserrado County Attorney Edwin Martin intervened and ordered the photo of Singbeh deleted from the camera of the FPA Reporter.

Judge Dixon and Martin actions have been condemned by the leadership of the Association of Judicial Reporters of Liberia as a strange practice on the part of Judge Blamo Dixon who is currently the Judge of the Criminal Court *C* at the Temple of Justice, *This is a strange practice, we will not take this action lightly, we condemned it and will seek redress with the requisite authority to ensure that this action is not repeated* said Abednego Davies President of AJURL and reporter Daily Observer Newspaper.

Wednesday's hearing of the case was suspended due to a request from the prosecution to have the case assigned to the November 2020 Term since the 42 days Jury sitting of the August 2020 Term had since expired.

This is not Defendant Singbeh first attack on reporters since his indictment by the Grand Jury of Monsterrado County for theft, economic sabotage, criminal facilitation and conspiracy. during the August 2020 Term. At one point of his trial, Singbeh was seen wasting water on reporters outside of the court to prevent them from photographing him.

Read the original article on FrontPageAfrica.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 FrontPageAfrica. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

Top Headlines: Liberia

More From: FrontPageAfrica

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Police Unit to Arrest South African Ruling Party's Magashule?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Amina Mohamed & Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala Contend for Top WTO Post
Idols South Africa's Top 10 to Heat Up Stage

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.