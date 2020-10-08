Liberia: UBA Liberia Celebrates Customers Service Week Highlighting Customer First Philosophy

Monrovia — UBA Liberia joins the rest of the world to celebrate Customer Service Week, a celebration intended to appreciate customers and staff of the bank.

Commemorated under the theme: Dream Team, the bank has planned and execute various activities geared towards appreciating customers and staff of the bank.

The celebration began with a statement from UBA Group Managing Director Mr. Kennedy Uzoka via a podcast, appreciating all staff of UBA for the level of commitment and dedication they bring to the job.

Back in Liberia, UBA Liberia MD/CEO Madam Nkechi Arizor used the opportunity to also appreciate customers of the bank, describing them as an invaluable asset.

Madam Arizor emphasised UBA Customer First Philosophy which places the customer at the centre of everything that happens at UBA.

"Our products and services are all created to respond to all your specific needs. That is how important you are to us".

"I am pleased to inform you that all of this is made possible by a team that is always ready to go the extra mile. I am proud to work with such an efficient and talented team in Liberia. We are way on our way to ensuring that we are second to none in Liberia and your most preferred financial institution."

During this week of Customer Service, all UBA Liberia branches are decorated with red and white balloons with light refreshment stands for customers coming in to do business during the day.

On Friday, to climax the week's activities, staff will gaily dress in various chosen themes like African, Old school, sports e.t.c. with a cake cutting moment to be shared with customers at various branches.