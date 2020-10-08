Liberia: UBA Liberia Celebrates Customers Service Week Highlighting Customer First Philosophy

7 October 2020
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)
By Press Release

Monrovia — UBA Liberia joins the rest of the world to celebrate Customer Service Week, a celebration intended to appreciate customers and staff of the bank.

Commemorated under the theme: Dream Team, the bank has planned and execute various activities geared towards appreciating customers and staff of the bank.

The celebration began with a statement from UBA Group Managing Director Mr. Kennedy Uzoka via a podcast, appreciating all staff of UBA for the level of commitment and dedication they bring to the job.

Back in Liberia, UBA Liberia MD/CEO Madam Nkechi Arizor used the opportunity to also appreciate customers of the bank, describing them as an invaluable asset.

Madam Arizor emphasised UBA Customer First Philosophy which places the customer at the centre of everything that happens at UBA.

"Our products and services are all created to respond to all your specific needs. That is how important you are to us".

"I am pleased to inform you that all of this is made possible by a team that is always ready to go the extra mile. I am proud to work with such an efficient and talented team in Liberia. We are way on our way to ensuring that we are second to none in Liberia and your most preferred financial institution."

During this week of Customer Service, all UBA Liberia branches are decorated with red and white balloons with light refreshment stands for customers coming in to do business during the day.

On Friday, to climax the week's activities, staff will gaily dress in various chosen themes like African, Old school, sports e.t.c. with a cake cutting moment to be shared with customers at various branches.

Read the original article on FrontPageAfrica.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 FrontPageAfrica. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

Top Headlines: Liberia

More From: FrontPageAfrica

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
Cote d'Ivoire
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Police Unit to Arrest South African Ruling Party's Magashule?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Amina Mohamed & Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala Contend for Top WTO Post
Idols South Africa's Top 10 to Heat Up Stage

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.