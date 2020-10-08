Ghana: 'You're Now President 'Promise-Do' - 2nd Term Is Assured' - Tong-Rana to President Akufo-Addo

The Paramount Chief of the Talensi Traditional Area, Tong-Rana Kubilsong Nalebegtang, has given the President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, the name "President Promise-Do".

According to the Tong-Rana, "Mr President, you have heard most of our prayers, our cries and concerns already. We want to acknowledge your response to them, especially the Pwalugu Multipurpose Dam, the Bolga-Bawku-Polimakom road, which was promised to be constructed by previous regimes without any action, but is today nearing completion under your stewardship."

He noted that several other projects such as the 1-Village-1-Dam initiative, the Free Senior High School policy and the construction of its attendant infrastructure, and the construction of several road and rail projects are examples of the amount of work undertaken by President Akufo-Addo and his Government.

To this end, "Mr President, I say well done. Mr. President, I will call you 'President Promise-Do', because you do what you say you will. So, Mr. President, you take the name 'President Promise-Do' from this palace," Tong-Rana Kubilsong Nalebegtang added.

The Tong-Rana made this known on Wednesday, 7th October 2020, when President Akufo-Addo paid a courtesy call on him at his palace in Tongo, at the commencement of his 2-day working visit of the Upper East Region.

With the President having visited the Ton-Rana's palace on a "special prayer day and a day of sacrifice for Tong-Ran, which is a period of thanksgiving to God for the harvest, peace, good health and long life of Talen-Teng", the Tong-Rana stated that "I do not know who told you or proposed this date to you, but I must say that the gods of Talen-teng and Almighty directed you to come here, particularly today, to receive your victory blessings."

Having upgraded the Bolgatanga Polytechnic into a Technical University status, Tong-Rana Kubilsong Nalebegtang expressed the appreciation of the people of Talensi, and, indeed, the Upper West Region for the work undertaken by the President and his Government to transform the country.

"We know that there are quite a number of projects in mind which, very soon, in your next term, will brighten the whole of the Upper East Region, and Tongo inclusive. We therefore want to say that you have already cleared the way for your next term in office," he said.

The Tong-Rana continued, "Once you have entered this palace, you are the first to enter this palace in this time of the period where political campaign has started, and, therefore, being the first to be here, you will be the first at the end of it all."

Appealing for the maintenance of the peace, unity and stability of the nation, Tong-Rana Kubilsong Nalebegtang urged President Akufo-Addo to "ensure that, as the Commander-in-Chief, you will nip in the bud all the activities of those who want to divide this country and bring disunity. Mr President, we know that you are a peace-loving President, and you have always advocated for this. We will, therefore, pray for you to achieve all your aims."